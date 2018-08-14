8/14/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

The New York Mets (50-66) have been respectable since the All Star Break, going an even 11-11 since coming back to start the second half. That run of solid play continued last night, when the Mets defeated the New York Yankees 8-5 to secure a season split in the Subway Series. The Mets are now 3-1 on their 11 game road trip, which makes its third stop today for another interleague matchup with the Baltimore Orioles (35-84). First pitch for the opener of the brief two game series is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Camden Yards.

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-8, 8.75 ERA) to the mound this evening. Vargas only faced four batters against the Cincinnati Reds last Tuesday, giving up three runs in one third of an inning before a lengthy rain delay knocked him out of the game. The Mets went on to lose that game 6-1, giving Vargas his eighth loss of the year. The Orioles will counter with veteran right hander Andrew Cashner (3-10, 4.83 ERA). Cashner pitched well his last time out, giving up three runs (although only one was earned) in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Wednesday, but walked away with a no decision. The Orioles went on to win that game 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil DH Michael Conforto 1B Wilmer Flores LF Brandon Nimmo 3B Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson RF Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki

Pre-Game Notes: