8/14/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

The New York Mets (50-66) have been respectable since the All Star Break, going an even 11-11 since coming back to start the second half. That run of solid play continued last night, when the Mets defeated the New York Yankees 8-5 to secure a season split in the Subway Series. The Mets are now 3-1 on their 11 game road trip, which makes its third stop today for another interleague matchup with the Baltimore Orioles (35-84). First pitch for the opener of the brief two game series is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Camden Yards.
The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-8, 8.75 ERA) to the mound this evening. Vargas only faced four batters against the Cincinnati Reds last Tuesday, giving up three runs in one third of an inning before a lengthy rain delay knocked him out of the game. The Mets went on to lose that game 6-1, giving Vargas his eighth loss of the year. The Orioles will counter with veteran right hander Andrew Cashner (3-10, 4.83 ERA). Cashner pitched well his last time out, giving up three runs (although only one was earned) in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Wednesday, but walked away with a no decision. The Orioles went on to win that game 5-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- DH Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- RF Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Orioles swept a two game series from the Mets at Citi Field back in early June.
- The Mets split two games with the Orioles the last time they visited Camden Yards in August of 2015.
- Vargas faced the Orioles at Citi Field back on June 5th, giving up two runs in five innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when the Mets gave him only one run of support.
- Cashner is 0-3 with a 6.18 ERA in nine appearances (including four starts) in his career against the Mets, but he hasn’t faced them since the 2016 season.
- After homering last night, Michael Conforto will serve as the designated hitter tonight. Conforto will bat third.
- Todd Frazier is 5 for 13 with five doubles and three RBI’s in his career against Cashner.
Comments