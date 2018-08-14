8/14/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

Mets

The New York Mets (50-66) have been respectable since the All Star Break, going an even 11-11 since coming back to start the second half. That run of solid play continued last night, when the Mets defeated the New York Yankees 8-5 to secure a season split in the Subway Series. The Mets are now 3-1 on their 11 game road trip, which makes its third stop today for another interleague matchup with the Baltimore Orioles (35-84). First pitch for the opener of the brief two game series is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Camden Yards.

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-8, 8.75 ERA) to the mound this evening. Vargas only faced four batters against the Cincinnati Reds last Tuesday, giving up three runs in one third of an inning before a lengthy rain delay knocked him out of the game. The Mets went on to lose that game 6-1, giving Vargas his eighth loss of the year. The Orioles will counter with veteran right hander Andrew Cashner (3-10, 4.83 ERA). Cashner pitched well his last time out, giving up three runs (although only one was earned) in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Wednesday, but walked away with a no decision. The Orioles went on to win that game 5-4.

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. SS Amed Rosario
  2. 2B Jeff McNeil
  3. DH Michael Conforto
  4. 1B Wilmer Flores
  5. LF Brandon Nimmo
  6. 3B Todd Frazier
  7. CF Austin Jackson
  8. RF Jose Bautista
  9. C Kevin Plawecki

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Orioles swept a two game series from the Mets at Citi Field back in early June.
  • The Mets split two games with the Orioles the last time they visited Camden Yards in August of 2015.
  • Vargas faced the Orioles at Citi Field back on June 5th, giving up two runs in five innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when the Mets gave him only one run of support.
  • Cashner is 0-3 with a 6.18 ERA in nine appearances (including four starts) in his career against the Mets, but he hasn’t faced them since the 2016 season.
  • After homering last night, Michael Conforto will serve as the designated hitter tonight. Conforto will bat third.
  • Todd Frazier is 5 for 13 with five doubles and three RBI’s in his career against Cashner.

