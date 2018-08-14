Aaron Rodgers on criticizing wide recievers: 'I'm trying to win games'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not regret calling out some of his teammates for their lack of effort in practice.

The 34-year-old signal-caller said Green Bay’s receivers effort level was “very low” during a drill in practice last week. Rodgers addressed those comments when he spoke with reporters Monday.

“I hope we’re not that soft,” Rodgers said (via ESPN). “I hope we can hear comments or read comments and not get offended by things. It’s a professional environment; it’s not a personal environment. The things I’m saying, I don’t have some vendetta against any player.”

Rodgers stated that he discussed the poor play because his top priority is winning games.

“I’m going to say and do the things that I feel like can advance us. It’s going to be tough at some points. It’s not a popularity contest all the time. Obviously, as a human, you like being liked and appreciated, but I’m trying to win games, because that’s my job.”

Rodgers reiterated that it was nothing personal against his teammates, it was just business.

“This is a professional environment. Like I said, I’m doing things that I feel like are in the best interest of the team from a leadership standpoint, and if no one else is going to stand up and criticize a bad practice, then maybe I need to be the one to do it. So, I did it.”

The Packers wide receivers will have a chance to redeem themselves as they face the Steelers on Thursday.