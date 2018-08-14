Browns fans to get free Bud Light beer when team wins first game

Good news, Browns fans — you’ll soon be handsomely rewarded for all the passion, time and energy you’ve put into supporting the hapless franchise in Cleveland.

The Browns finished the 2017 season winless, which is a tough feat, but fans never really wavered as far as their loyalty goes. It does appear that the team is heading back in the right direction, although that remains to be seen.

And even if they don’t win many games this year, all they have to do is win one, and Bud Light will gift Browns fans free beer. Check out the details surrounding the giveaway (via Nina Mandell of USA Today Sports).

“The Bud Light Browns ‘Victory Fridge’ is a fun way to celebrate and reward a fanbase that has never wavered in enthusiasm or dedication for their team no matter what happens,” said Andy Goeler, Vice-President of Marketing, Bud Light in a statement. “We’re proud to show our support for Cleveland, and we’re always looking to bring NFL fans and friends together for memorable experiences. It’s going to be fun to be part of the celebration when the team earns their first victory of the season.”

Here’s what the “Victory Fridge” looks like.

Rejoice, Browns fans! At least you’ll be properly hydrated this season, as long as the team can muster at least one win.

