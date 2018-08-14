Chad Kelly promoted to Broncos backup QB amid Paxton Lynch's struggles

The NFL is a dog-eat-dog world, and that is on full display during Broncos training camp.

Paxton Lynch’s losses are now amounting to Chad Kelly’s gain, it seems. Head coach Vance Joseph announced on Monday that Kelly — who was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2017 NFL Draft, having been the final pick — will be moving up the depth chart as the team’s backup quarterback going forward.

Definitely been a change in the pecking order. Chad Kelly is No. 2 behind Case Keenum. Paxton Lynch with the threes. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2018

It was really only a matter of time, as Kelly has been shining in training camp, while Lynch has been awful in preseason play so far. And Lynch, now in his third season, somehow appears to have regressed, if that’s even possible.

It’s also possible that the Broncos front office and coaching staff have been listening to the fans as well. They booed Lynch off the field in the team’s preseason game against the Vikings, and with good reason. He completed only six of 11 passes for 24 yards, which amounted to an abysmal two yards per attempt. As for Kelly, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. His presence gave the Broncos offense the spark it needed, and we won’t be surprised if he’s given a chance to start in a regular-season game at some point this season.