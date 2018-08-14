Christian Hackenberg was abysmal in first practice with Eagles

Christian Hackenberg got a fresh start with a new team, after having been signed by the Eagles, but fans witnessed more of the same in his first practice with the team on Tuesday.

Hackenberg was actually even worse than he was with the Jets in Tuesday’s practice, which seems impossible, and yet, that’s exactly what happened.

He threw interceptions on his first two passes, which is tough to do in practice, but Hackenberg managed to do it.

Christian Hackenberg’s first pass as an Eagle… Picked by Rasul Douglas! — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 14, 2018

Christian Hackenberg’s second throw as an Eagle… Picked by Kamu Grugier-Hill! — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 14, 2018

It didn’t get any better for Hackenberg, either. Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice charted all his throws, and here are the overall numbers.

For the first time ever, I charted a quarterback’s stats during practice. I made an exception for newcomer Christian Hackenberg, who the team signed on Sunday. Hackenberg was 2/6 for roughly 20 yards, 0 TD, and 2 INTs, and an unofficial QB rating of 4.2.

It’s hard to be that bad. Hackenberg’s tenure in Philadelphia may not last long at all.