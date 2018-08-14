Enes Kanter, Spencer Dinwiddie trade shots on Twitter

It may be the NBA offseason, but the social media beef never really wanes all that much.

That was on display Monday, when Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Knicks center Enes Kanter went at it on Twitter.

It all started when Metta World Peace made a (rather bold) prediction for the 2018-19 season, stating that the Knicks and Pacers would meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. Dinwiddie got wind of it, and laughed it off, stating that, in his mind, the Knicks aren’t even the best team in New York.

Kanter responded with the following tweet — saying that Dinwiddie “poked the wrong bear.”

Too early to talk $h!t

I got this saved tho

U just poked the wrong bear booiii 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7b3Uvk5k6 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 14, 2018

Dinwiddie then sent the following tweet in response — clearly referencing how Kanter flip-flopped rather quickly in his interactions with LeBron James. Kanter took a few shots at James on social media earlier in the year, but not too long after, he actually attempted to recruit LBJ to the Knicks.

It’s ok. We know how quick your tune can change “King” 🙄 lol https://t.co/Ni1xikJhLP — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 14, 2018

Fans have to love that the NBA news cycle, even in August, continues to provide entertaining exchanges between players.