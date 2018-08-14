Fighters of the Week

1. Artem Vakhitov: It was a close one, but Vakhitov edged Danyo Ilunga to retain his Glory Light Heavyweight championship.

2. Simon Marcus: After a split-decision over fellow former champion Jason Wilnis, Marcus is once against the number-one contender for the Glory middleweight championship.

3. Luiz Gustavo: Gustavo looked like a stone-cold killer against Yusuke Yachi in the main event of RIZIN 12, flattening him with a knockout punch in the second round.

4. Mariana Juarez: Barbie once again remains unstoppable in the bantamweight divison, shutting down heavy-fisted Terumi Nuki by UD and keeping her WBC bantamweight strap.

5. Damon Jackson: The hard-nosed journeyman knocked out Nate Jennerman in the main event of LFA 47 to win the interim featherweight champion while waiting to see what Kevin Aguilar’s next move will be.

6. Marcela Eliana Acuna: The 41-year old is once again IBF Junior Featherweight champion after a UD win over Laura Soledad Griffa, dropping her to 16-2.

7. Ricardo Espinoza Franco: Stopped Daniel Lozano in under two rounds in the bantamweight main event on Telemundo on Friday.

8. Jonathan Navarro: Somebody’s “O” had to go, as they say, in the co-main of Golden Boy’s Facebook card, and it was 14-0 Navarro that laid into Damon Allen until it was called in the seventh-round.

9. Rafel Formiga Barbosa: Armbarred Cassio Werneck in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 83.

10. Yuki Motoya: A second-round RNC put away Kazuma Sone in the co-main of RIZIN 12.

11. Devonte Smith/Kennedy Nzechukwu/Bobby Moffett: The latest batch of UFC signings after Tuesday’s Contender Series.

12. Kaitlin Young: After nearly four years out of the cage, the Invicta matchmaker returned and handed Reina Miura only her second-career defeat.

13. Emilio Sanchez: The ref waved it off after the fifth round of his main event bout with Christopher Martin on Estrella, Friday.

14. Max Ornelas: The main event victor on Friday’s beIN Sports card.

15. Joseph Diaz: Oh, Joey. Defeated WBA world featherweight champ Jesus M. Rojas in the main event on Golden Boy’s Facebook offering, but he lost his chance for a title on the scale, missing weight. For a title fight. Whoops.