Five takeaways from EPL Week 1

With the first week of the 2018-19 English Premier League campaign in the books, there were few surprises produced from the final scores. Almost all the top teams from last season managed to earn three points, while the newly-promoted teams found EPL competition to be much tougher than the Championship League. But for some of these top teams, there are hints as to how recent events might shape their season.

Liverpool’s Defense Has A Leader

While the goal-scoring abilities of Jurgen Klopp’s side has never been in doubt, his team’s defensive prowess had been routinely victimized. Those days may be over, however. Acquired last winter from Southampton, Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk has provided leadership to a young back line. Holding West Ham to two shots on goal was key to their 4-0 win at Anfield on Sunday. The addition of van Dijk, along with goalkeeper Alisson from A.S. Roma, make the Reds a formidable competitor for the top spot in the EPL this season.

Manchester City Continues to Roll

Traveling from Manchester to North London for their opening match, Pep Guardiola’s squad would be forgiven if they were a bit tired. After all, 16 of City’s players were on World Cup squads just last month and had little rest leading up to the start of the new EPL season. But after a workmanlike 2-0 win against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, it was clear that the Sky Blues showed their mettle while holding the Gunners to three shots on goal. While their only notable off-season transfer signing was former Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez, he seemed to slot into the lineup smoothly and was replaced by Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne after 60 solid minutes on the pitch. With their squad largely intact from last season, expect Manchester City to be near or at the top of the EPL table throughout this season.

Jose Mourinho Might Not Finish the Season at Manchester United

Never shy about hiding his feelings, manager Mourinho spent the summer complaining about his squad’s World Cup participation or management not giving him the open wallet he craves to buy the players he believes will afford him the best chance to earn silverware. But after just over two years with the Red Devils, they have spent a total of almost $500 million in transfer fees. Additionally, although striker Alexis Sanchez arrived last season on a “free” transfer, Arsenal received midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the swap, a prior Mourinho transferee who had cost Man U almost $40 million. Lackluster wins such as last Friday’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford combined with Mourinho’s continuous griping over a lack of management support might just be the end of The Special One’s reign in Manchester.

Tottenham Might Have Peaked

The EPL teams thrive largely on the transfer window, some more than others. One team, however, seems to think that they can buck this trend. Tottenham has become the first EPL team in the modern era who didn’t sign a single player through the transfer window, choosing to rely on their current roster. While there is no question that they have quality players on the team, they are a team that is generally competitive yet fail to win silverware. Spurs surely have a talented starting eleven, with Harry Kane up front, a midfield anchored by Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, and a defense led by Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. But with the EPL season augmented with various tournaments for Spurs, it would seem inevitable that some of these players will sustain injuries and leave the team reliant on their bench. Tottenham will prove to be especially hard-hit by injuries due to their lack of transfer market activity.

Everton Will Improve Over Time:

After yet another losing EPL season last year, the Toffees opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw in an away match against newly-promoted Wolverhampton. Playing a man down after 40 minutes, Everton took the lead before ceding a late goal and earning a point. Both Toffee goals were scored by recently-acquired striker Richarlison, who was one of several new players who now call Goodison Park home. Manager Marco Silva’s team was especially active in the transfer window, acquiring defender Yerry Mina and left-back Lucas Digne from Barcelona along with Chelsea’s Kurt Zuma on loan to shore up an aging and porous defense. With many of their aging players no longer with the club (including Wayne Rooney, now with MLS side D.C. United), look for Everton to be a more exciting and competitive team as the season progresses. But it will take time for these new players to be integrated into the lineup, with Richarlison and Digne being the only ones to see action at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Toffee fans have been exceedingly patient with their team, but with a new owner willing to spend money in the transfer market, their wait will be rewarded as they see Everton rise in the EPL table this season.