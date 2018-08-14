Todd Bowles says Terrelle Pryor should 'keep mouth shut' about injuries

It’s very rare that Jets head coach Todd Bowles shows any emotion in front of the media.

So, when it happens you take notice.

When asked on Tuesday about Terrelle Pryor’s proclamation that his ankle was broken in the off-season, Bowles looked visibly upset and sent a warning to his wide receiver not to speak about injuries.

“Terrelle doesn’t need to be descriptive and I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me,” Bowles said.

When asked if there will be any discipline for Pryor, Bowles wouldn’t go into details.

“I’ve already handled it,” Bowles said. “We had a conversation.”

Todd Bowles not happy that Pryor revealed details of his ankle injury with media. Bowles said he talked about it with Pryor. Wouldn’t be shocked if he got fined. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 14, 2018

This comes one day after Pryor told the media that he is recovering from having surgery just three months ago following a broken ankle suffered during OTA’s in May.

He went on to say that it’s a miracle that he’s even able to practice.

Bowles has notoriously been evasive when asked about injuries since becoming the Jets head coach, giving the bare minimum of information to the public.

The Jets have been very cautious with Pryor, who is coming off a separate ankle injury last season in Washington. He will not play in New York’s second preseason game on Thursday.