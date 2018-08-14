Jets WR Terrelle Pryor back after breaking ankle just 3 months ago

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor did not play in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Falcons. In fact, he’s hardly practiced since training camp kicked off in late July.

New York has been very cautious with the former Redskins receiver this offseason and now we know why.

Pryor, who tore ligaments in his ankle last season in Washington, revealed on Monday that he broke his ankle during OTA’s back in May. The injury, required a second ankle surgery in less than a year.

The 29-year old receiver calls is a “miracle” that he’s back so soon.

“Seriously. … I’m just happy as hell that I’m healthy and I’m able to walk,” Pryor said according to North Jersey.com. . “I don’t have to worry about pain in my foot, pain in my ankle. I beat two surgeries, man, so I’m here, I thank God.”

Even in limited action this summer, Pryor has been impressive, making several one-handed catches thus far in camp.

The Jets signed Pryor to a one-year deal, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle.