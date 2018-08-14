Look: Eagles fans perfectly troll Patriots with billboard outside Gillette Stadium ahead of preseason matchup

The Eagles and Patriots are set to square off for the first time since they met in Super Bowl LII, but this time, it won’t be for all the marbles.

No, instead, this particular matchup is of the preseason variety, and it doesn’t count at all. Tom Brady likely won’t even play more than a few snaps in the game, and Nick Foles will see only limited action as well.

That hasn’t stopped Eagles fans from reminding their opposition of what happened back in February, though. Check out this billboard which was put up outside Gillette Stadium.

Eagles fan Gina Lewis took credit for the troll job.

My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/qiTx529uHU — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 23, 2018

Well done.