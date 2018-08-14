Look: Eagles fans perfectly troll Patriots with billboard outside Gillette Stadium ahead of preseason matchup

The Eagles and Patriots are set to square off for the first time since they met in Super Bowl LII, but this time, it won’t be for all the marbles.
No, instead, this particular matchup is of the preseason variety, and it doesn’t count at all. Tom Brady likely won’t even play more than a few snaps in the game, and Nick Foles will see only limited action as well.
That hasn’t stopped Eagles fans from reminding their opposition of what happened back in February, though. Check out this billboard which was put up outside Gillette Stadium.
Eagles fan Gina Lewis took credit for the troll job.
Well done.
