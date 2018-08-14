Matt Duffy crashes headfirst onto tarp after diving catch attempt (Video)

Rays third baseman Matt Duffy laid it all on the line — literally — in Tuesday’s game against the Yankees.

Manager Kevin Cash likely appreciated Duffy’s hustle in the fifth inning of the game, when the Rays infielder went chasing down in pop fly into foul territory.

Duffy apparently didn’t know where he was on the field, though, as he tripped over the tarp as he was running toward the stands, and wiped out pretty hard.

#Rays Matt Duffy had quite the tough collision with the tarp. #MLB pic.twitter.com/sD6Q56HP6J — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) August 15, 2018

Duffy actually remained on the ground for a few moments, and didn’t even move. He did eventually get up on his own power, and remained int he game.