NJPW 'G1 Climax' Winner Hiroshi Tanahashi Puts Contract On The Line Against Kazuchika Okada

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax Tournament recently ended in Tokyo on August 12, wrapping up a month’s worth of action. NJPW’s top stars competed in the G1, including Tetsuya Naito, Minoru Suzuki and the current IWGP champion, Kenny Omega.

But Hiroshi Tanahashi is the the man that won it all. The Ace of New Japan defeated Kota Ibushi in the final match, giving Tana his third G1 Climax Tournament win. Now he has the right to challenge Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4, 2019. However it appears that he will first revisit an old rivalry.

Tanahashi has announced that he will put his IWGP title shot on the line against Kazuchika Okada. Tanahashi spoke about his desire to beat The Rainmaker, which prompted his decision to make the challenge.

“I proved yesterday that I can keep fighting. I want to get to the Dome only after I beat Okada. So I will put the contract on the line against Okada. Please, lets do it.”

Tanahashi and Okada began their storied rivalry back in 2012 and have been adversaries since that time. Tana is the veteran of the rivalry of course and has often been compared to WWE’s John Cena in terms of overall importance to his company.

Okada is the heir apparent to Tanahashi and is believed by many fans to be the best professional wrestler in the world today. Okada seemingly took the mantle of leadership from Tana but The Ace is now right back in title contention.

Tanahashi is credited for the rise of New Japan as it exists today. The company was failing at one point but Tanahashi’s presence turned things around for NJPW. New Japan is now a serious player in the industry, thanks in large part to the popularity and ring work of Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi has held the IWGP Championship on seven separate occasions, for a total reign of 1,358 days. Okada has held the title four times for a total of 1,516 days. His latest run lasted nearly two years, making him the longest reigning IWGP champion of all time.

If Okada accepts Tana’s challenge and wins the title contract from him, then it will be The Rainmaker who will step into the ring versus Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 13.