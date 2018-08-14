Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Do or die time

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

After a series split with the San Francisco Giants, the Pirates sit eight games back of the division lead and five games back of the second wild card. 43 games remain in the season. A playoff berth is unlikely but not out of the question. At this point in the season, the Pirates still control their own destiny.

The time is now

Things are about the get real for the Pirates. In about two weeks time, their playoff chances will more than likely become crystal clear.

After two games with the Minnesota Twins starting tonight, the Pirates will host the Chicago Cubs for four then the Atlanta Braves for three. Following the home stand, the Pirates will travel to Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Atlanta for three games each.

That is a 16 game stretch facing nothing but playoff contenders. In my estimate, the Pirates will need to win about 10-12 of those games to remain in the playoff hunt.

Tonight’s matchup

Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Pirates tonight and will oppose Jake Odorizzi of the Twins. Over his last five starts, Taillon is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 34 innings pitched. He has 26 strikeouts and seven walks in that span. Ordorizzi is 2-3 in his last five starts with a 5.40 ERA in 23.1 innings.

The Twins as a whole have lost five of their last seven games. The Pirates have won four of six after losing four of six.

#BUCSin280

#Pirates fall to #Giants 4-3 in one of the more frustrating series splits you’ll ever see. Musgrove battled but luck was not on his side as he gave up 4 runs (3 earned) on mostly weak contact. Mercer’s error in the 6th was huge. Really ugly game from him in the field. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) August 12, 2018

Baseball Talk on the Web