Quavo wins $10K from Drake in half-court shooting contest

Raptors ambassador/rapper Drake is competitive in nature, and he loves the game of basketball.

That’s probably why he recently got together with fellow rapper Quavo, with the two squaring off in a half-court shooting contest. They didn’t play for free, either, as $10,000 was on the line.

Here they are warming up.

And here’s some footage of the contest, with Drake putting up a brick.

Quavo, on the other hand, was draining shots, and hitting nothing but net. He eventually ended up winning.

To most of us, $10,000 is a lot of money. But for these guys, it’s pocket change.