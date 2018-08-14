UFC 227 PPV Buyrate Exceeds Expectations

Who said size matters?! It used to be the case that smaller-weight classes in the UFC were pay-per-view box office poison. Maybe that isn’t the case anymore. Dave Meltzer reports that UFC 227, which was headlined by UFC bantamweight (Dillashaw vs Garbrandt) & flyweight (Johnson vs Cejudo) title fights, sold approximately 300,000 pay-per-views.

This number would be third best in 2018, behind only Stipe Miocic’s two heavyweight title fights (and in the same range as Khabib vs Iaquinta at UFC 223). The T.J. Dillashaw-Cody Garbrandt feud apparently caught people’s interests. Too bad Garbrandt will be hard-pressed to get another shot at Dillashaw’s title.