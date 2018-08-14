Watch: Jarvis Landry throws ball at teammate's head, sparks brawl

Browns new receiver Jarvis Landry has already been making his presence felt at training camp, both on and off the field.

Landry was seen going off on the team’s receiving corps in an expletive-laden rant about playing through injuries, which was seen on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” and he’s also been outspoken a number of other times as well.

On Tuesday, he got his teammates fired up on the field, when he threw a football at cornerback Terrance Mitchell after getting tackled. Obviously, that didn’t go over well, and a fight broke out on the field.

We’d love to have seen Landry participate in a joint practice.