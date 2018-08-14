Watch: Redskins' D.J Swearinger clowns Jets WR Terrelle Pryor after dropped TD

The bad blood continues between new Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and his former team.

During Tuesday’s joint practice between the Redskins and the Jets, Pryor was the intended target on a pass that would’ve been a touchdown but he couldn’t hang on to the pass.

Once the ball hit the ground, Redskins cornerback Montae Nicholson stood over Pryor and mocked him, while many of his teammates came over to celebrate the dropped pass.

Skins’ safety D.J Swearinger even pretended to swing at the Jets receiver following the play, prompting Pryor to jump backwards.

Pryor has been a marked man throughout this week’s slate of practices against Washington following his disappointing season a year ago with the Redskins.

Washington linebacker Zach Brown even went as far as to warn his former teammate leading up to this week.

“The boys were already hot for what he was doing last year,” Brown said according to NBC Sports Washington. He added, “Try to one-hand something while you’re with the Jets, you’re gonna catch a forearm.”

Pryor will not play in Thursday night’s preseason game between the Jets and Redskins.