Watch: Zion Williamson takes flight from free-throw line, throws down monster dunk

Anyone that has watched Zion Williamson play knows he’s going to develop into a star.

It really comes down to how high his ceiling actually is, as to whether he’s just a serviceable big man, or a dominant force in the paint, similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Williamson stands six-foot-six, but has a wingspan of over seven feet, which allows him to produce highlight-reel moments that few other 18-year-olds can do.

Like this dunk from the free-throw line, for example, which he threw down — drawing plenty of praise from fans in the Toronto area.

Williamson’s violent dunking style makes us actually feel bad for the rim.