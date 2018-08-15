Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Aug 15/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 3 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 417 2 1 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 403 3 2 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 384.5 4 4 Douglas Lima Welterweight 343 5 5 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 335 6 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 316 7 7 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 278.5 8 9 Rory MacDonald Middle/Welterweight 267 9 10 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 262.5 10 14 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 260.5 11 17 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 248.5 12 13 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 235 13 8 Eduardo Dantas Bantamweight 216 14 11 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 204.5 15 15 Michael Page Welterweight 202.5 16 16 Daniel Straus Featherweight 201.5 17 18 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 179 18 19 Benson Henderson Lightweight 175 19 20 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 172 20 21 Linton Vassell Light Heavyweight 165.5 20 40 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 165.5 22 22 Pat Curran Featherweight 164.5 23 24 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 151.5 24 25 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Heavyweight 150.5 25 63 Michael McDonald Bantamweight 148.5 26 26 John Salter Middleweight 148 27 27 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 144 28 28 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 137.5 29 23 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 132 30 29 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 122.5 31 30 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 120 32 61 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 117 33 35 Saad Awad Lightweight 116.5 34 32 Chael Sonnen Heavyweight 113.5 35 33 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 112.5 36 34 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 110.5 37 36 Joe Warren Bantamweight 104 38 37 A.J. McKee Featherweight 101 38 37 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 101 40 39 David Rickels Welterweight 99.5 41 44 Ed Ruth Welterweight 94.5 42 47 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 93.5 43 41 Derek Campos Lightweight 93 44 42 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 90.5 45 43 Paul Daley Welterweight 89.5 46 46 Jon Fitch Welterweight 78 47 48 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 74.5 48 49 Kevin Ferguson Jr Welterweight 72.5 49 44 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 72 50 50 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 71.5 51 51 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 70 51 51 Mauricio Alonso Middleweight 70 53 53 James Gallagher Featherweight 68.5 53 53 Derek Anderson Lightweight 68.5 53 53 J.J. Okanovich Lightweight 68.5 53 53 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 68.5 57 74 Aaron Pico Featherweight 67.5 57 57 Mike Shipman Middleweight 67.5 59 83 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 66 60 59 Alex Huddleston Heavyweight 65 61 60 Gregory Babene Middleweight 63 62 31 Wanderlei Silva Light Heavyweight 62.5 63 62 Brennan Ward Welterweight 61.5 64 64 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 59.5 65 65 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 58.5 66 NR Steve Kozola Lightweight 57.5 67 66 Justin Patterson Welterweight 56 68 67 Dean Hancock Lightweight 55 69 68 Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54 69 68 Josh Koscheck Welterweight 54 71 70 Ryan Quinn Lightweight 53.5 72 57 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 52 72 112 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 52 74 73 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 50.5 75 71 Brian Moore Featherweight 50 75 74 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 50 77 76 Fernando Gonzalez Welterweight 49.5 78 77 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 48 79 124 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 47.5 79 78 Charlie Ward Middleweight 47.5 79 78 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 47.5 79 78 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 47.5 79 78 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 47.5 79 78 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 45.5 85 86 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 45 86 87 Logan Storley Welterweight 44.5 87 88 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 43 87 88 Joaquin Buckley Welterweight 43 89 90 Johnny Marigo Bantamweight 42.5 89 85 Noad Lahat Featherweight 42.5 89 90 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 42.5 89 90 Andre Fialho Welterweight 42.5 89 72 Emily Ducote Women’s Flyweight 42.5 94 83 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 42 95 94 Jake Smith Lightweight 40 95 94 Marcus Surin Lightweight 40 95 94 A.J. Matthews Middleweight 40 95 94 Haim Gozali Welterweight 40 95 94 Matt Secor Welterweight 40 100 100 Joey Davis Welterweight 39 101 99 Carrington Banks Lightweight 38.5 102 100 Frank Mir Heavyweight 38 103 146 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 37.5 104 90 Henry Corrales Featherweight 36 105 103 Philip De Fries Heavyweight 34.5 105 NR Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 34.5 105 103 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 34.5 108 102 Adam Borics Featherweight 34 109 106 Justin Wren Heavyweight 33.5 110 123 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 33 111 107 Hisaki Kato Middleweight 32.5 112 108 Jordan Howard Bantamweight 32 113 110 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 31.5 114 105 Justin Lawrence Featherweight 31 115 111 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5 116 114 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flyweight 30 117 112 Don Shainis Featherweight 29.5 117 116 Romero Cotton Middleweight 29.5 119 118 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 28.5 120 119 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 27.5 120 108 Ryan Couture Lightweight 27.5 120 119 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 27.5 123 121 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 27 123 114 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 27 123 NR Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 27 126 NR Fernando Gonzalez Trevino Welterweight 26.5 126 122 Lena Ovchynnikova Women’s Flyweight 26.5 128 129 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 25 128 116 Aaron Webb Featherweight 25 128 129 Mike Trizano Featherweight 25 128 129 Natanial Parisi Featherweight 25 128 129 Scott Clymer Featherweight 25 128 129 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweight 25 128 129 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 25 128 124 Dillon Danis Middleweight 25 128 129 Mohammad Yahya Welterweight 25 128 124 Katy Collins Women’s Flyweight 25 128 128 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 25 139 129 Joe Schilling Middleweight 24 140 137 Blair Tugman Featherweight 23 141 138 Almog Shay Bantamweight 22.5 141 138 Cris Williams Featherweight 22.5 141 124 Ernest James Heavyweight 22.5 141 138 Mihail Nica Lightweight 22.5 141 138 Zach Freeman Lightweight 22.5 141 138 Teagan Dooley Middleweight 22.5 141 138 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 22.5 141 138 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 22.5 141 138 Colleen Schneider Women’s Flyweight 22.5 150 146 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 20.5 151 148 Matt Lozano Bantamweight 20 151 148 Danasabe Mohamed Welterweight 20 151 148 Dominic Summer Welterweight 20 154 151 James Terry Welterweight 19.5 155 NR Robbie Peralta Featherweight 18.5 155 NR Jacob Rosales Lightweight 18.5 157 152 Brandon Phillips Bantamweight 18 158 153 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 17 159 154 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5 160 155 Josh Sampo Bantamweight 15 161 166 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 14.5 162 156 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5 163 157 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 13 163 157 Jaimelene Nievera Women’s Flyweight 13 165 159 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 10 165 159 Aaron Chalmers Welterweight 10 165 159 Jose Campos Welterweight 10 168 162 Jeremy Petley Lightweight 9.5 169 NR Joshua Jones Lightweight 9 169 163 Brian Grimmell Welterweight 9 171 NR Andy Murad Welterweight 8.5 172 164 J.J. Ambrose Lightweight 8 173 165 Jessica Middleton Women’s Flyweight 6.5 174 166 Eric Ellington Bantamweight 5 174 166 Andrew Salas Featherweight 5 174 166 Frank Buenafuente Featherweight 5 174 166 Kester Mark Featherweight 5 174 166 Levi Matan Welterweight 5 174 166 Shimon Gosh Welterweight 5 174 166 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 5 181 174 Giorgio Belsanti Featherweight 4.5 181 174 Jonathan Bowman Featherweight 4.5 181 174 Emmanuel Rivera Lightweight 4.5 181 174 Luis Jauregui Lightweight 4.5 181 174 Devon Brock Welterweight 4.5 186 179 Rebecca Ruth Women’s Flyweight 4 187 180 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 0 187 180 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 0 187 180 Jose Antonio Perez Featherweight 0 187 180 Teodor Nikolov Featherweight 0 187 180 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 187 180 William Joplin Featherweight 0 187 180 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 187 180 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 187 180 Ion Pascu Middleweight 0 187 NR Leo Leite Middleweight 0 187 180 Ian Butler Welterweight 0 187 180 Kemmyelle Haley Welterweight 0 187 180 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 0 187 180 Zak Bucia Welterweight 0 187 NR Gerald Harris Welterweight 0 187 180 Brittney Elkin Women’s Featherweight 0 187 180 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 0 187 180 Maria Casanova Women’s Featherweight 0 187 180 Roberta Paim Women’s Featherweight 0 187 180 Alice Yauger Women’s Flyweight 0 187 180 Brooke Mayo Women’s Flyweight 0 187 180 Bruna Vargas Women’s Flyweight 0 187 180 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

