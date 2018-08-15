Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Aug 15/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|3
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Featherweight
|417
|2
|1
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|403
|3
|2
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|384.5
|4
|4
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|343
|5
|5
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|335
|6
|6
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|316
|7
|7
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|278.5
|8
|9
|Rory MacDonald
|Middle/Welterweight
|267
|9
|10
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|262.5
|10
|14
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|260.5
|11
|17
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|248.5
|12
|13
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|235
|13
|8
|Eduardo Dantas
|Bantamweight
|216
|14
|11
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|204.5
|15
|15
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|202.5
|16
|16
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|201.5
|17
|18
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|179
|18
|19
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|175
|19
|20
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|172
|20
|21
|Linton Vassell
|Light Heavyweight
|165.5
|20
|40
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|165.5
|22
|22
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|164.5
|23
|24
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|151.5
|24
|25
|Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal
|Heavyweight
|150.5
|25
|63
|Michael McDonald
|Bantamweight
|148.5
|26
|26
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|148
|27
|27
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bantamweight
|144
|28
|28
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|137.5
|29
|23
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|132
|30
|29
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|122.5
|31
|30
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|120
|32
|61
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|117
|33
|35
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|116.5
|34
|32
|Chael Sonnen
|Heavyweight
|113.5
|35
|33
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|112.5
|36
|34
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|110.5
|37
|36
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|104
|38
|37
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|101
|38
|37
|Chidi Njokuani
|Middleweight
|101
|40
|39
|David Rickels
|Welterweight
|99.5
|41
|44
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|94.5
|42
|47
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|93.5
|43
|41
|Derek Campos
|Lightweight
|93
|44
|42
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|90.5
|45
|43
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|89.5
|46
|46
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|78
|47
|48
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|74.5
|48
|49
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Welterweight
|72.5
|49
|44
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|72
|50
|50
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|71.5
|51
|51
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|70
|51
|51
|Mauricio Alonso
|Middleweight
|70
|53
|53
|James Gallagher
|Featherweight
|68.5
|53
|53
|Derek Anderson
|Lightweight
|68.5
|53
|53
|J.J. Okanovich
|Lightweight
|68.5
|53
|53
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|68.5
|57
|74
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|67.5
|57
|57
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|67.5
|59
|83
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|66
|60
|59
|Alex Huddleston
|Heavyweight
|65
|61
|60
|Gregory Babene
|Middleweight
|63
|62
|31
|Wanderlei Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|63
|62
|Brennan Ward
|Welterweight
|61.5
|64
|64
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|59.5
|65
|65
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|66
|NR
|Steve Kozola
|Lightweight
|57.5
|67
|66
|Justin Patterson
|Welterweight
|56
|68
|67
|Dean Hancock
|Lightweight
|55
|69
|68
|Melvin Manhoef
|Middleweight
|54
|69
|68
|Josh Koscheck
|Welterweight
|54
|71
|70
|Ryan Quinn
|Lightweight
|53.5
|72
|57
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|52
|72
|112
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|74
|73
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|50.5
|75
|71
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|50
|75
|74
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|77
|76
|Fernando Gonzalez
|Welterweight
|49.5
|78
|77
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|48
|79
|124
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|47.5
|79
|78
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|47.5
|79
|78
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|79
|78
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|79
|78
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47.5
|79
|78
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|45.5
|85
|86
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|45
|86
|87
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|44.5
|87
|88
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|43
|87
|88
|Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|43
|89
|90
|Johnny Marigo
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|89
|85
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|42.5
|89
|90
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|42.5
|89
|90
|Andre Fialho
|Welterweight
|42.5
|89
|72
|Emily Ducote
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|94
|83
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|42
|95
|94
|Jake Smith
|Lightweight
|40
|95
|94
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|40
|95
|94
|A.J. Matthews
|Middleweight
|40
|95
|94
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|40
|95
|94
|Matt Secor
|Welterweight
|40
|100
|100
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|39
|101
|99
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|38.5
|102
|100
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|38
|103
|146
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women’s Flyweight
|37.5
|104
|90
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|36
|105
|103
|Philip De Fries
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|105
|NR
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|105
|103
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|34.5
|108
|102
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|34
|109
|106
|Justin Wren
|Heavyweight
|33.5
|110
|123
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|111
|107
|Hisaki Kato
|Middleweight
|32.5
|112
|108
|Jordan Howard
|Bantamweight
|32
|113
|110
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|31.5
|114
|105
|Justin Lawrence
|Featherweight
|31
|115
|111
|Chinzo Machida
|Featherweight
|30.5
|116
|114
|Anastasia Yankova
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|117
|112
|Don Shainis
|Featherweight
|29.5
|117
|116
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|29.5
|119
|118
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|28.5
|120
|119
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|120
|108
|Ryan Couture
|Lightweight
|27.5
|120
|119
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|123
|121
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|27
|123
|114
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|27
|123
|NR
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|126
|NR
|Fernando Gonzalez Trevino
|Welterweight
|26.5
|126
|122
|Lena Ovchynnikova
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|128
|129
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|25
|128
|116
|Aaron Webb
|Featherweight
|25
|128
|129
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|25
|128
|129
|Natanial Parisi
|Featherweight
|25
|128
|129
|Scott Clymer
|Featherweight
|25
|128
|129
|Teagan Dooley
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|128
|129
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|25
|128
|124
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|25
|128
|129
|Mohammad Yahya
|Welterweight
|25
|128
|124
|Katy Collins
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|128
|128
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|139
|129
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|24
|140
|137
|Blair Tugman
|Featherweight
|23
|141
|138
|Almog Shay
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|141
|138
|Cris Williams
|Featherweight
|22.5
|141
|124
|Ernest James
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|141
|138
|Mihail Nica
|Lightweight
|22.5
|141
|138
|Zach Freeman
|Lightweight
|22.5
|141
|138
|Teagan Dooley
|Middleweight
|22.5
|141
|138
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|22.5
|141
|138
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|22.5
|141
|138
|Colleen Schneider
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|150
|146
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|20.5
|151
|148
|Matt Lozano
|Bantamweight
|20
|151
|148
|Danasabe Mohamed
|Welterweight
|20
|151
|148
|Dominic Summer
|Welterweight
|20
|154
|151
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|19.5
|155
|NR
|Robbie Peralta
|Featherweight
|18.5
|155
|NR
|Jacob Rosales
|Lightweight
|18.5
|157
|152
|Brandon Phillips
|Bantamweight
|18
|158
|153
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|17
|159
|154
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|15.5
|160
|155
|Josh Sampo
|Bantamweight
|15
|161
|166
|Juan Archuleta
|Featherweight
|14.5
|162
|156
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|14.5
|163
|157
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|163
|157
|Jaimelene Nievera
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|165
|159
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|10
|165
|159
|Aaron Chalmers
|Welterweight
|10
|165
|159
|Jose Campos
|Welterweight
|10
|168
|162
|Jeremy Petley
|Lightweight
|9.5
|169
|NR
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|9
|169
|163
|Brian Grimmell
|Welterweight
|9
|171
|NR
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|8.5
|172
|164
|J.J. Ambrose
|Lightweight
|8
|173
|165
|Jessica Middleton
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|174
|166
|Eric Ellington
|Bantamweight
|5
|174
|166
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|5
|174
|166
|Frank Buenafuente
|Featherweight
|5
|174
|166
|Kester Mark
|Featherweight
|5
|174
|166
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|5
|174
|166
|Shimon Gosh
|Welterweight
|5
|174
|166
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|5
|181
|174
|Giorgio Belsanti
|Featherweight
|4.5
|181
|174
|Jonathan Bowman
|Featherweight
|4.5
|181
|174
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Lightweight
|4.5
|181
|174
|Luis Jauregui
|Lightweight
|4.5
|181
|174
|Devon Brock
|Welterweight
|4.5
|186
|179
|Rebecca Ruth
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|187
|180
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|0
|187
|180
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Jose Antonio Perez
|Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Teodor Nikolov
|Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|William Joplin
|Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|187
|180
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|187
|180
|Ion Pascu
|Middleweight
|0
|187
|NR
|Leo Leite
|Middleweight
|0
|187
|180
|Ian Butler
|Welterweight
|0
|187
|180
|Kemmyelle Haley
|Welterweight
|0
|187
|180
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|187
|180
|Zak Bucia
|Welterweight
|0
|187
|NR
|Gerald Harris
|Welterweight
|0
|187
|180
|Brittney Elkin
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Maria Casanova
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Roberta Paim
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|187
|180
|Alice Yauger
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|187
|180
|Brooke Mayo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|187
|180
|Bruna Vargas
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|187
|180
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Comments