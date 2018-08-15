Brock Lesnar To Meet With WWE Executives Before SummerSlam

It has been widely reported that current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled for a meeting with WWE executives before SummerSlam is to take place this upcoming Sunday. With his current WWE contract set to expire at the end of August, it is no guess that WWE is looking to renew that. However, with Lesnar expressing interest of competing in UFC once more, it may be easier said than done.

With both WWE and UFC being juggernauts in their line of sports, working out a new contract to benefit Lesnar in both places could be tricky in terms of negotiations. His current contract allows for Lesnar to make appearances in UFC. At the time, Lesnar was serving a one-year suspension for failing two drug tests for his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt. There is no doubt that the Beast Incarnate draws massive crowds, and having Lesnar at both promotions would be a huge deal for all involved.

What is interesting for Lesnar is the turn in his feud with Roman Reigns. As Reigns pointed out, Lesnar’s limited appearances does more harm than good in the long run for those who are full-time with WWE. With Reigns being the hype man behind many fans’ disdain over Lesnar, there is a little bit of a fourth wall vibe going on to keep everyone guessing. However, at the end of the day money talks and big draws equal more money.

If a deal can be reached for Lesnar, it is widely expected that he will compete for both companies in addition to retaining the Championship at SummerSlam. The timing is not uncommon, as a similar scenario happened just before WrestleMania 31 back in 2015. There, Lesnar defeated Reigns in their first bout in the squared circle. Their upcoming bout at SummerSlam will be their fourth one-on-one meeting in the ring, with Lesnar undefeated against The Big Dog.

Lesnar is also currently a record holder with the Universal Championship. He is currently going on five hundred-plus days as Champion with no signs of giving up the Championship anytime soon. Lesnar won the Championship versus Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.