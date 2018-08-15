CJ McCollum criticizes free agents for flocking to join Warriors (Video)

The Warriors are the NBA’s most potent superteam, and a number of veteran free agents have been signing their on the cheap in hopes of winning a championship ring.

Take DeMarcus Cousins, for example, who, not too long ago, was a max player, yet he ended up signing with the Dubs for only $5.3 million.

The rest of the NBA isn’t thrilled about the Warriors’ ability to stockpile veteran stars, for obvious reasons. Blazers guard CJ McCollum made it clear that he’s not a fan of it, in an interview with China Central Television. McCollum even called it “disgusting.”

“I would never do that,” he said.

CJ McCollum went on CCTV and said that star players joining the Warriors is 'disgusting' and 'I would never do that'

Please. If the Warriors came calling, CJ would show up on their doorstep in a heartbeat.