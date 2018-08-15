Dallas Cowboys pass rush has potential to dominate

For years, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t had a defense they can rely on to change a game or get a necessary stop late in the fourth quarter. Too often have the cameras found the Dallas quarterback looking up at the big screen in disbelief as his defense gives up the go-ahead score with just seconds remaining. This could actually change in 2018.

It’s no surprise that getting to the quarterback and having a consistent pass rush is the key in today’s NFL. Dallas has the right personnel for the first time since the days of DeMarcus Ware to be a forceful defensive front and disrupt quarterbacks on a weekly basis.

The front office led by Jerry Jones has made it a point to address the defense in the early rounds of the last few drafts and through free agency. With the offensive core set up for the foreseeable future, the Cowboys have been truly focusing on adding pieces to try to fix this defense to be a contender again.

Part of this transition showed last year, as the defense ended up being much better than expected. They finished 8th in yards allowed and 13th in points.

Demarcus Lawrence was a huge part of last season’s success and future promise. The 26-year-old had his breakout performance totaling 14.5 sacks, earning him Second-team All-Pro honors.

Dallas was unable to come to a long-term agreement with him this offseason, so Lawrence will be playing under the franchise tag. The defensive end sees this as a major chance to bet on himself. Barring another injury setback, Lawrence will warrant a massive contract if he can produce this well.

“I feel like they have given me the opportunity to really break the bank next year,” Lawrence said, according to CBS Sports.

The starter lined up across from Lawrence will most likely be veteran Tyrone Crawford. He hasn’t been spectacular the last few seasons, but he’s tallied at least four sacks in each of the last three years. Crawford has a good motor and can provide some leadership to a mostly inexperienced unit.

There is plenty of depth and youthful potential behind the starting ends. We’ll start with last year’s first-round selection Taco Charlton. The former Michigan product had a very quiet rookie campaign, but he’s determined to turn things around.

“Going into Year 2, I’m stronger. I can hold my weight more. I’m faster. I’m more knowledgeable about the game, studying more moves and working a lot more moves. I’m ready to go and ready to prove what I can do in Year 2,” Charlton said, per the Star-Telegram.

If Taco can provide any type of positive impact and get close to double-digit sacks, he’ll alleviate some of the pressure off Lawrence and allow him to get more one-on-one opportunities.

Some other names that can do this as well are Randy Gregory, rookie Dorance Armstrong and newly-acquired Kony Ealy.

Ealy is a former second-round pick from 2014, but has been vastly disappointing thus far in his career. Ealy’s recorded only 15 sacks through his first four years with Carolina and the Jets. It’s not a lock for him to make the final roster given all the other talent at the position, but having someone with Ealy’s skill and hunger can only help as a rotational player.

Looking to beat him out are both Gregory and Armstrong.

Gregory was just recently reinstated to the league after serving a yearlong suspension in 2017 due to violating the substance abuse policy. The Cowboys saw the defensive end as a steal in the 2015 draft when his stock plummeted due to a failed drug test at the combine. Dallas took him 60th overall after Gregory was rumored to be a top-10 selection.

Obviously Gregory isn’t going to hit the ground running at full speed, but if he can get it going, he’ll be a very dangerous weapon for defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay went on record saying Gregory has been one of the few players to catch his eye in camp. According to the Dallas Morning News, McClay said, “You kind of see all of that stuff just kind of slowly coming back to him. It’s only a few practices, but it’s like getting on a bike. He knows how to do it.”

Dorance Armstrong is another draft choice making noise. This year’s fourth-rounder out of Kansas has shown plenty of signs he can contribute to this defensive front, too.

McClay said, “Armstrong continues to jump out and impress us … his ability to play with length, to play with speed and then to get around the corner are all things that make good pass rushers in this league.”

Armstrong was a force in college, producing 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss during his sophomore year. If he can keep up the exciting play he’s shown so far, Dallas will find a way to get him on the field.

It’s clear the Cowboys and Marinelli have plenty of options when it comes to attacking the opposing quarterback. If just one of these youngsters can consistently put things together opposite Lawrence, watch out.