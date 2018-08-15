Danny Ainge Twitter dunks on Rozier, Brown

Danny Ainge has always been a ball buster. Before the Celtics faced the Lakers in Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals, he walked through the locker room with a stethoscope to see which of his teammates had heart.

He’s not afraid of mixing it up and trash talking, even with his own players.

So when this video of Jaylen Brown playing a piano at Cal was Tweeted…

Jaylen Brown works the ivory keys at the piano at Sproul Plaza! Go Bears! @CalAthletics @CalMBBall pic.twitter.com/QIz0GEUGnD — Jim Knowlton (@ADCalBears) August 14, 2018

Ainge swooped in with…

I hope this helps your handles🏀☘️ https://t.co/lILfSvv8bs — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 15, 2018

When this video of Terry Rozier chopping it up with some guys at Miami…

Ainge hit him with…

No man is safe when Ainge is in a mood… and these posts also serve as notice that the GM is watching you online, fellas.