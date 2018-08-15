Daryl Morey believes LeBron James is best player in NBA history

Through his first 15 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James has put together an illustrious career that has seen him reach great heights over that span.

This has helped him earn the strong reputation as being held in regard as being one of the greatest players to play the game given what he has accomplished ahead of his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Houston Rockets general manager Darryl Morey appears to be holding James in an even higher esteem as he voiced during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday morning that he believes the 33-year-old is a far away the best player to ever play in the NBA. (h/t ESPN)

Talking Wednesday in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Morey said, “You look at his ability to generate wins and championship probability over time and you basically break that down. You don’t need all the numbers. You can watch as well and see that. “But if you basically isolate that and also look at the career he’s had, frankly I think at this point it’s become a bit of a big margin, actually, where he’s come out ahead. I know that’s a little controversial.”

This is a viewpoint that is also shared by various others, but it is usually a conversation that is dominated by Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell holding that prestigious title. It is simply all matter of opinion, but it is clear that James has at least put himself among the top players to take the floor in league history.

He is a uniquely talented player that has proven that he has the ability to heavily impact the game as both a scorer and playmaker while uplifting the play of his teammates around him. He had put on clear display this past season as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight NBA Finals appearance after putting together arguably his most productive campaign in his career averaging 27.5 points and a career-high 9.1 assists per contest. He took that to next level in the playoffs where he notched 40 or more points eight times.

Regardless of where James lies in that conversation, he still has an open book with this next chapter of his career with the Lakers that could further cement his legacy among the all-time greats in NBA history.