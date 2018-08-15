Eli Manning Responds To Jalen Ramsey's Critical Comments

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning clearly was not affected by the critical comments made about him by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

On Wednesday, Manning was asked to respond to negative comments Ramsey said about him during an interview with GQ’s Clay Skipper. In the interview, the All-Pro cornerback talked about which quarterbacks he thinks are good. When Manning’s name came up, Ramsey stated that he wouldn’t say that Eli is good. Rather, he said that Odell Beckham Jr. is good. Basically, Ramsey’s point was that Manning’s success at this point in his career is mainly due to Beckham.

When asked about Ramsey’s comments, Manning had a simple yet great response.

Jalen Ramsey "I won't say Eli's good" Eli Manning "Who??"#Jaguars #Giants Sept. 9th should be fun pic.twitter.com/Qac4eSX1ae — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) August 15, 2018

The Giants will now have some extra motivation when they play the Jaguars on Sept. 9 at MetLife Stadium. That’s when Manning will really get his chance to get back at Ramsey.