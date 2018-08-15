Three rule changes the NFL needs to make

Over the past few years, the NFL owners have shown that they are not afraid to alter the rules for the betterment of the game. This offseason was no exception as the owners simplified the catch rule, added the Use of Helmet rule, and made changes to the required kickoff formation.

However, there are still three rule changes that the NFL has yet to make.

Offense keeps possession on fumble through the end zone

This is by far the worst rule in football. If a player dives toward the pylon, but the ball slips out of his hand before it crosses the goal line, and it tumbles out of the end zone, the defense gets the ball. If he fumbles it and it rolls out of bounds at the 6-inch line, the offense keeps it.

The offense should keep possession on any fumble (other than one through its own end zone) unless there is a clear recovery by the defense.

Remove “automatic first down” from illegal hands to the face

If a defender goes to press a receiver on the outside, and his hand happens to make its way up into the facemask of the offensive player, it’s a 5-yard penalty. That’s not the issue with the rule. It’s the fact that it results in an automatic first down.

It could be third-and-35, and even if the pass falls incomplete, it’s a first down in the event that hands to the face is called (which to be quite honest happens nearly every play).

It’s one of the most frustrating rules in the game and it has to change.

Move kickoffs back to the 30-yard line