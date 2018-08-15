Jalen Ramsey rips Joe Flacco, Eli Manning and other QBs in odd rant

Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey just can’t shut his mouth.

Given what he’s said over the past year, Ramsey makes Richard Sherman looks tame, and it doesn’t appear that he’ll be slowing down anytime, either.

Ramsey recently sat down with GQ’s Clay Skipper in an exclusive interview, and that’s when he proceeded to call Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen — who hasn’t started in an NFL regular-season game yet — trash.

“I think Allen is trash,” Ramsey said. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

He didn’t stop there, either.

Ramsey went on to say that Joe Flacco “sucks,” and Matt Ryan is “overrated.” He also shared his thoughts on Eli Manning.

“I won’t say Eli’s good,” Ramsey said. “I’ll say Odell’s good. And their connection is good.”

OK then. It’s interesting that he called out quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl, with Manning possessing two rings, and Flacco also having one. As for Ryan, he’d have one as well if Kyle Shanahan’s playcalling didn’t doom the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Ramsey is putting a target on his head — probably in an attempt to have quarterbacks throw at him more — we’ll see if it pays off for him.