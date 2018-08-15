Jets one of the favorites to land Khalil Mack if he's traded

With the Raiders and Khalil Mack entrenched in a nasty contract holdout, speculation continues to grow that the star pass rusher could be traded.

If Oakland decides to deal Mack, the Jets are considered one of the leading candidates to acquire him.

The Vegas sports book Bovada is taking odds on which team that Mack will suit up for in 2018 and while the Packers are considered the favorites to make a trade for Mack at 11-4, the Jets are not far behind at 8-1.

The Jets are an ideal fit for Mack because they have a great need for an outside linebacker and they also have the money to pay him. The reason why Mack and the Raiders can’t agree to a contract extension is the former top draft pick is seeking a deal worth more than $20 million per year. Currently, New York has $16 million in space this year and will have a league-high $81 million in 2019, according to Over The Cap.

New York also needs an edge rusher in the worst way. It’s been more than a decade since Gang Green has had a legitimate threat on the edge rushing the passer.

Mack, the No. 5 overall pick in 2014, has 36.5 sacks over the last three seasons.