Kobe Bryant has made insane profits from BodyArmor sports drink

It’s no secret that Kobe Bryant is a highly intelligent guy.

Bryant was known for his high basketball IQ during his time in the NBA, which even entailed adjusting how he would jump on his patented fadeaway shot, depending on who was guarding him.

He’s also a savvy businessman, which we all believed was the case, and now we know it to be true.

Bryant invested $6 million in the sports drink “BodyArmor,” and now that Coca Cola has purchased a minority stake in the company, it’s now worth a whopping $200 million.

That’s quite a return on his investment. The rich get richer.