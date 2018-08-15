Latest Details On Whether Asuka Has Quit WWE

The rumors of Asuka’s “walkout” have been debunked after going viral over the weekend. In addition, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has stated via Twitter that he has not reported anything pertaining to Asuka or her status with WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported Asuka to be fine and is presumed that she’s on good terms with the company. Other than her absence on TV, Asuka has been working live events. The former NXT Women’s Champion has also been active on social media.

I have not reported anything about @WWEAsuka leaving @WWE and any website or social media account that claims that I have, is lying to you. Stop supporting people that lie to you. Everything that I say and everything that I report is on @PWInsidercom. — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) August 11, 2018

It has been over three weeks since most fans have seen Asuka on Smackdown Live. The “Empress of Tomorrow” was last seen on the July 24th edition of Smackdown, defeating one-half of the IIconics, Billie Kay. Of course, there have been much speculation on Asuka’s status with WWE since her last TV appearance. Many fans remember how things played out for former Cruiserweight Champion Neville last year before his walkout from WWE. With the “walkout” speculation, the story caught on fire simply because of how things are playing out for Asuka storyline-wise.

Many fans were surprised at the hard-luck angle Asuka has been having courtesy of Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella, and her sidekick James Ellsworth. That wasn’t the start of her storyline downfall. Asuka’s monumental undefeated streak came to an end at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, courtesy of Charlotte Flair. That loss then followed with her first pinfall loss to Carmella at Money in the Bank earlier this summer.

As of this writing, nothing has surfaced about a potential role for Asuka at SummerSlam this coming Sunday. The Smackdown Women’s Division has been quite busy with both Becky Lynch and Flair challenging Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in a triple threat match. There has been some tension between the two “Horsewomen”, leaving fans to speculate a possible Lynch heel turn at SummerSlam. If that is the plan for the two women to feud, that leaves Carmella with an open invitation for others to challenge her.

Asuka indeed has unfinished business with Carmella, and now with Ellsworth “fired” from Smackdown that gives her an even playing field with the self-proclaimed “Princess of Staten Island.” Whether that is the plan or not remains to be seen. Since her transition to the main roster from NXT, Asuka has yet to capture the Women’s Championship from either brand.