Major WWE 'SummerSlam' Streak Lasting Since The Very Beginning Is Now Over

When the WWE invades Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday for SummerSlam, it will be embarking on a bit of a new era. A streak unique to the event is about to come to an end.

And it’s one you’d never guess.

Take a look at the card. There are some strong matches for the show including A.J. Styles defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

But there are four names you won’t see on the card — John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H or Bret Hart.

So what’s significant about that? Believe it or not, this will be the first event in the 31-year history of SummerSlam which won’t feature one of those Superstars. That’s astounding.

Currently, as is, this will be the first SummerSlam ever to not feature one of these 4 superstars: Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Triple H or John Cena. In the past 31 years, the card has incldued at least one of them. pic.twitter.com/ZhwfgPrGhH — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 9, 2018

Some fans may be disappointed by that news but most will likely see it as a positive as one of the big criticisms toward WWE in recent years has been its practice to rely on older stars to come in for one-time appearances, rather than to go with the Superstars regularly featured on television.

All of these guys have missed multiple SummerSlam events, but there has never been one that didn’t feature at least one of them.

Hart competed at the first eight SummerSlam events and finished with nine total. Triple H has taken part in 13 of the annual events while Cena, the man with the best chance to add to his total at this point, has been part of 14.

Undertaker has outdone them all, competing at 16 of them.

But fans should be encouraged by this unique streak coming to a close. Those four men should forever be celebrated for their contributions to the SummerSlam event. However, it’s the company’s second-biggest pay-per-view event of the year and it’s time for them to leave the spotlight for others to shine under.