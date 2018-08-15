Betting odds list LeBron James as favorite to win 2018 NBA MVP Award

LeBron James has won the NBA MVP Award more than any player currently in the league, and even though the Lakers roster isn’t much to write home about, that hasn’t affected his chances of winning again — at least in oddsmakers’ eyes.

In fact, James is currently listed as the favorite to win the 2018 NBA MVP Award on Bovada Sportsbook.

LeBron's year? Opening NBA MVP odds via @BovadaOfficial. Russell Westbrook at 14/1. Paul George at 125/1 pic.twitter.com/F7RG1Z5gb1 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) August 15, 2018

Given that he’s probably the best player in the Eastern Conference right now, although Kawhi Leonard might have something to say about that (if he’s fully healthy), that’s some solid value on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has yet to win the award yet. It might be worth taking a flier on him or fellow big man Anthony Davis.