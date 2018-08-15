Report: Brian Winters expected to miss entire preseason

Jets starting right guard Brian Winters will not play in Thursday night’s game against the Redskins and will likely miss the rest of preseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Winters, who is still recovering from an abdomen injury in 2017, is expected to be ready for New York’s season opener against the Lions on September 10th.

The Jets signed Winters to a four-year, $29 million contract prior to last season only to lose him to injury late in the year. He has not played a full season since 2015.

If Winters can’t stay healthy this season, New York can release him with no penalty towards the cap after the year.