Report: Warriors initially believed they could not afford Cousins

Despite having a log-jam of NBA superstars on the Warriors, General Manager Bob Myers added yet another star by surprise.

The Warriors shocked the world when they brought on DeMarcus Cousins to a team that has won three of the last four NBA championships. Most people did not imagine the Warriors as a possible destination for Boogie — the Warriors didn’t either. According to what Myers explained to Greg Papa and Bonta Hill on 95.7 The Game, Cousins was not a realistic option early on.

“It was early in the morning — I spoke to his agent. We had been preserving our taxpayer mid-level exception for somebody that might fall through the cracks and not get paid in a very tight free agency market.” “But mostly we were thinking wings. I figured if something like that were to happen it would happen July 8, 9, 10.” “But we got the call and I just said, ‘Look. We don’t have anything more,’ because we’ve talked about other high-level free agents and the thought from their agent was, ‘Can you do a sign-and-trade? Can you get to a bigger number?’ And I kind of said, ‘Look, our roster is what it is. To move that many pieces around, to create $10 million in room, or $15 (million), it’s just prohibitive, I don’t want to waste your time.’

The signing of DeMarcus Cousins was an odd situation solely based on the exchange of negotiating. Usually, teams seek out players and sell them to sign with their team. But, Cousins called the Warriors and sold them on signing himself.

To add, a superstar center signing a mid-level exception for $5.3 million is extremely rare. Due to Cousins’ achilles situation, he could sign for cheap and focus on regaining health while the Warriors still dominate. Cousins has doubled down on the decision, citing it was the smartest move he’s ever made.