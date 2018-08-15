Ronald Acuna drilled by Jose Urena on first pitch of game to prevent leadoff HR (Video)

Braves young phenom Ronald Acuna has been taking the league by storm, having hit leadoff home runs in each of the team’s last three games.

And the Marlins made sure he couldn’t do it again in Wednesday night’s game, in a very cheap, unorthodox way.

Rather than an intentional walk, which is what most pitchers would do, Marlins start Jose Urena drilled Acuna. Obviously, that didn’t go over well, as benches cleared. Braves manager Brian Snitka was so angry that he even ran out onto the field.

The pitch that hit Ronald Acuña was 97.5 MPH. Out of the 2,125 pitches that José Ureña has thrown this season, that's in the 99th percentile of the fastest pitches he's thrown. That was also the fastest pitch José Ureña has ever thrown to open a game. pic.twitter.com/KYLVQvqER8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 16, 2018

Tensions flare at SunTrust Park as Ronald Acuña Jr. is hit on the elbow with a fastball from Marlins starter Jose Urena. The benches clear as both teams meet at the mound. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/s1fGrMjezh — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 15, 2018

Both Snitker and Urena were ejected, but the message was clearly sent to Acuna — in a very cheap, dirty way.