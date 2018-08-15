Ronald Acuna drilled by Jose Urena on first pitch of game to prevent leadoff HR (Video)

Braves young phenom Ronald Acuna has been taking the league by storm, having hit leadoff home runs in each of the team’s last three games.
And the Marlins made sure he couldn’t do it again in Wednesday night’s game, in a very cheap, unorthodox way.
Rather than an intentional walk, which is what most pitchers would do, Marlins start Jose Urena drilled Acuna. Obviously, that didn’t go over well, as benches cleared. Braves manager Brian Snitka was so angry that he even ran out onto the field.
Both Snitker and Urena were ejected, but the message was clearly sent to Acuna — in a very cheap, dirty way.
