The Daily Target 8/15

Last Night: Twins 5, Pittsburgh 2 – The Twins fell behind early, but jumped out ahead thanks to a string of hits in the 4th. Eddie Rosario had an RBI double and Jorge Polanco drove in two more. Before Trevor Hildenberger could terrify all of us, Miguel Sano hit a two run blast that made everyone feel a bit better.

KSTP: Sano Homers in Twins 5-2 Win Over Pittsburgh – This was Sano’s first homer at Target Field since May. Also, Jake Odorizzi’s first win in 6 starts. The playoff push starts now.