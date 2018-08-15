@TheAthleticOtt Announces Cross-Canada Tour Stop in Ottawa

Mark Friday, September 28th down in your calendars.

That is the day that The Athletic‘s cross-Canada tour rolls through the nation’s capital.

With the Senators’ season set to open on Thursday, October 4th versus the Blackhawks, this event is an awesome way to help kick off the 2018-19 season and get fans talking hockey and grab a beer with some of this city’s hockey writers.

The event in Ottawa will be held at Sens House at 73 York Street. The doors will be open between 6:00 and 10:00 pm.

In attendance will be The Athletic‘s local writers, a few of the site’s bigger names and other special guests.

The event is free for subscribers and their guests, but tickets are also available to non-subscribers.

I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to meet some of you in person, but if you plan on coming to the event, you can also expect a panel and some impassioned hockey discussions.

To RSVP for this event and find more information, you can use the following link. You can also follow James Mirtle (@mirtle) and The Athletic Ottawa (@TheAthleticOtt) for more details and announcements as they become available.

The Athletic is also offering a promotional discount to encourage subscriptions, so you should definitely jump on that assuming you are not a subscriber already.

If you want to read the excellent work of Chris Stevenson and James Gordon or enjoy the national work of writers like Pierre Lebrun, Tyler Dellow and Justin Bourne, there’s some excellent stuff for every type of hockey fan. (And as an aside, the other sports are well-represented too. The baseball coverage in particular is exceptional and features a stable of talented writers. Check it out.)

Hope to see you all out in September!