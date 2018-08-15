MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick
Aug 25, 2018 
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, Nebraska

 

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,934 – best Fight Night card in over a year – sneaky good

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,700

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Justin Gaethje  (18-2, #47 ranked lightweight) vs James Vick  (13-1, #4 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Michael Johnson  (18-12, #11 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Fili (18-5, #20 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Cortney Casey  (7-5, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill  (8-4, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Jake Ellenberger  (31-14, #30 ranked welterweight) vs Bryan Barberena  (13-5,  #25 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
John Moraga  (19-6,  #6 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo  (14-0, #12 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:
Eryk Anders  (10-1, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Tim Williams (15-4, #50 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (FS2/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
James Krause  (23-8, #58 ranked welterweight) vs Warlley Alves  (13-2, #31 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Cory Sandhagen  (8-1, #42 ranked bantamweight) vs Iuri Alcantara  (35-9, 1 NC, #18 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights
Andrew Sanchez  (10-4, #48 ranked middleweight) vs Markus Perez  (10-1, #39 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Mickey Gall  (4-1, #36 ranked welterweight) vs George Sullivan  (17-6, 1 NC, #70 ranked welterweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Calderwood  (11-3, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Kalindra Faria  (18-7-1, #32 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Drew Dober  (19-8, 1 NC, #38 ranked lightweight) vs Jon Tuck  (10-4, #38 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya  (25-9, 1 NC, #29 ranked bantamweight) vs Luke Sanders   (13-2, #29 ranked bantamweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick odds - BestFightOdds

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home