UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick
Aug 25, 2018
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, Nebraska
UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
7,934 – best Fight Night card in over a year – sneaky good
UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,700
Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Justin Gaethje (18-2, #47 ranked lightweight) vs James Vick (13-1, #4 ranked lightweight)
Featherweights:
Michael Johnson (18-12, #11 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Fili (18-5, #20 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Cortney Casey (7-5, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (8-4, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Jake Ellenberger (31-14, #30 ranked welterweight) vs Bryan Barberena (13-5, #25 ranked welterweight)
Flyweights:
John Moraga (19-6, #6 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (14-0, #12 ranked flyweight)
Middleweights:
Eryk Anders (10-1, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Tim Williams (15-4, #50 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (FS2/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
James Krause (23-8, #58 ranked welterweight) vs Warlley Alves (13-2, #31 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Cory Sandhagen (8-1, #42 ranked bantamweight) vs Iuri Alcantara (35-9, 1 NC, #18 ranked bantamweight)
Middleweights
Andrew Sanchez (10-4, #48 ranked middleweight) vs Markus Perez (10-1, #39 ranked middleweight)
Welterweights:
Mickey Gall (4-1, #36 ranked welterweight) vs George Sullivan (17-6, 1 NC, #70 ranked welterweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Calderwood (11-3, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Kalindra Faria (18-7-1, #32 ranked women’s flyweight)
Lightweights:
Drew Dober (19-8, 1 NC, #38 ranked lightweight) vs Jon Tuck (10-4, #38 ranked lightweight)
Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya (25-9, 1 NC, #29 ranked bantamweight) vs Luke Sanders (13-2, #29 ranked bantamweight)
