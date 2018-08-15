Watch: DeAndre Hopkins, Jimmie Ward trade punches at practice

Tempers flared between DeAndre Hopkins and Jimmie Ward during the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers joint practice on Thursday.

Ward got physical with Hopkins during drills, resulting in the star wide receiver’s helmet ended up popping off. Ward proceeded to attempt to strip the ball away from Hopkins after the play had ended, and the former Clemson wideout didn’t appreciate it.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo noted that Bill O’Brien felt the scrum was enough to warrant Hopkins being kicked off the field.

While it certainly is not uncommon for it to get heated during joint practices, the last thing both teams need is a player getting injured over something as ridiculous as this.