Watch: DJ Swearinger, Terrelle Pryor involved in heated exchange

Just two days after the Redskins and Jets had multiple fights break out during practice, Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger got into a lengthy exchange with New York Jets receiver (and former teammate) Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday.

The event occurred after Montae Nicholson won a 1-on-1 battle against Pryor. Swearinger was not afraid to display his reaction which caused Pryor to walk over in his general direction. Swearinger proceeded to get even closer and feigned a punch — leading the Jets receiver to flinch.

After being an impact player for the Redskins defense last season with 79 tackles and four interceptions, Swearinger is gearing up for his second season in DC.

While Terrelle Pryor is looking for a fresh start in New York after underperforming last season in the nation’s capital.

As for the Redskins and Jets, they will get an opportunity to leave it all on the field when they face each other on Thursday at FedEx Field.