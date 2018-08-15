Watch: Giants, Dodgers brawl after Yasiel Puig swings at Nick Hundley

There’s no love lost when the Giants and Dodgers square off on the baseball diamond, and Tuesday’s game was no different.

A brawl broke out in the seventh inning of the game, and much to the surprise of, well, no one, Yasiel Puig was in the middle of it.

It happened after Puig swung and missed at a pitch from Tony Watson. Giants catcher Nick Hundley said something to Puig, and it probably wasn’t all that nice, because it didn’t go over well. The two went face-to-face, and Puig then took a swing at Hundley.

That swing then escalated into this brawl.

Puig and Hundley were both ejected, which seemed appropriate. We won’t be surprised if Puig is suspended at least one additional game (or more) as well.