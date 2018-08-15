WWE Superstar Sin Cara Out Of Action Due To Knee Surgery

Injuries are an unfortunate reality for professional wrestlers. Even though the matches themselves are worked in a cooperative effort, the men and women in the ring are performing in a very unpredictable environment. Indeed, anything can go wrong at any time.

One of WWE’s high-flyers is now dealing with the harsh reality of the business. WWE is reporting that Sin Cara had knee surgery on August 14. The former NXT tag team champion recently began having problems with his knee and decided to have it examined. Scar tissue was found and subsequently removed by Dr. Jeffery Dugas of the Andrew Sport Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Con los pies en la tierra 👇🏼 y la vista al cielo 🙏🏼. Primer día de recuperación… With my feet on the ground 👇🏼 and my eyes in the sky 🙏🏼. First day of recovery … pic.twitter.com/0gXnqanvMC — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 15, 2018

Sin Cara, real name Jorge Arias, is actually the second man to portray the high-flying Luchador. Arias debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2011 in the gimmick, after the original Sin Cara, Luis Urive was suspended. But the real drama began when Urive returned.

Both men continued as Sin Cara and it became clear very quickly that Arias was the heel, while Urive was the babyface. Their feud saw Arias become Sin Cara Negro, a darker version of the gimmick, in which Jorge wore all black. They eventually put their masks on the line in a match, which Urive won. Arias lost his hood and the Sin Cara character.

Arias then used the name Hunico and began tagging with Camacho, who is now working as Tanga Loa in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The two men remained together until late 2013.

Arias returned to the Sin Cara gimmick once again in 2013 and has been portraying the character since that time. He formed The Lucha Dragons with Kalisto in 2014 and the duo quickly became one of the most dynamic tandems in WWE.

However their partnership ended in 2016 and both men went their separate ways. Sin Cara most recently had heat with Andrade “Cien” Almas on SmackDown Live.

WWE has yet to give a timetable for Sin Cara’s recovery so it’s unknown when he will return to the company.