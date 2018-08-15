Your Morning Dump... Where Jaylen Brown and his big brain talk tech on Bloomberg

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Jaylen Brown is one of the NBA's biggest stars. And at 21, the Boston Celtics player is already thinking beyond his time on the court https://t.co/K3J5SeSxPz pic.twitter.com/ycg1weaRlk — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) August 14, 2018

21 years old. Millions in the bank. Budding superstar. I’m not sure about you, but venture capital, investing and education might be the last things on my mind if I was in Jaylen Brown’s shoes.

Brown appeared yesterday with Andrew Iguodala on the Business Building panel at Bloomberg’s Players Tech Summit in San Francisco. He also sat down with Bloomberg TV.

One area where the kid doesn’t need help is PR:

“I gave a lecture at Harvard. I think I was the youngest lecturer in Harvard history…”

He did offer a brilliant answer as to why he’s thinking about non-NBA activities so early in his career:

“Leverage is now… I think we you stop playing, you’re leverage goes out the window.”

And if you’re still not impressed, here’s Jaylen’s musical side:

Jaylen Brown works the ivory keys at the piano at Sproul Plaza! Go Bears! @CalAthletics @CalMBBall pic.twitter.com/QIz0GEUGnD — Jim Knowlton (@ADCalBears) August 14, 2018

Pardon me while I crawl under the covers and rethink my life.

On page 2… your Daniel Theis injury update

Theis, who tore his left meniscus during a March 11 matchup with the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden, has been inching his way back into basketball activities during recent weeks. He says that he has made rapid improvements during the early parts of August. … “Normally it’s like you take one, two, maybe three weeks off and get away from basketball and get away from sports a little bit,” Theis said of a standard offseason. “This summer was just working out basically every day. I had one or two days off, but I knew I needed to work out just to be back, and so my knee was prepared and ready when I came back here (to Boston) to process the new stuff.”

NBA.com

I, for one, am very excited to have Theis back on the floor next season. Every contending team needs scrappy guys like him who can hustle while starters rest. The Celtics stalled out for much of last season when they went to their bench, a problem that should be at least partially remedied now with Rozier having so many extra reps running an offense. Reintroducing guys like Theis to inject energy into the game will not only boost the offense but hold the line on defense as he can guard three positions, as can Semi Ojeleye and Marcus Smart.

