Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Picks

Featherweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell (12-1) vs. Noad Lahat (12-3)

Nolan Howell: Caldwell controls where the fight takes place and shouldn’t put himself in too much trouble against the submission game of Lahat if he feels he can’t handle it, but he has faced comparable grapplers and might not face too much resistance there either. This seems more like a busy fight for Caldwell and it should show. Darrion Caldwell by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: AJ Matthews (9-7) vs. Logan Storley (8-0)

Nolan: While Matthews put it together against Kendall Grove last time out, it was still 2018 Kendall Grove and Storley seems to be the showcase talent here for a homegrown Bellator product. Storley uses his wrestling to take Matthews down and ground him for a late finish. Logan Storley by third-round TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: James Gallagher (7-0) vs. Ricky Bandejas (10-1)

Nolan: Bandejas’s only loss came tapping to Nick Pace and Gallagher is likely on the same level in terms of MMA grappling, picking up 6 of his 7 wins on his unbeaten record by submission. Unless he gets caught, Gallagher steamrolls. James Gallagher by first-round submission.

Featherweight Bout: Cris Williams (3-1) vs. Tywan Claxton (2-0)

Nolan: I saw Speedy Claxton was fighting and got major mid-major college hoops throwback, so I will give Tywan Claxton the nostalgia nod if nothing else. Tywan Claxton by first-round TKO.