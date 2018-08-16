Jeanie Buss addresses Lakers fans' complaints about LeBron James signing

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers signing All-Star forward LeBron James to a four-year, $153 million deal in free agency, there has been some pushback from a section of diehard Kobe Bryant fans.

This has led to the destroying of some murals that were in dedication to James’ arrival. In response to these actions, Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss voiced in an interview on the Rich Eisen Show that those doing these acts are not real fans of the team. (h/t George Mill of Express)

“I think that any Laker fan… they’re not Laker fans if they’re not happy about LeBron joining the team,” Buss said. “There was some unrest and some uneasiness and I just think those are troublemakers that don’t get it. “I think Los Angeles is going to be very proud of the way that LeBron will represent the Lakers and they’re going to fall in love with him too.”

There is a strong level of disdain from this people before James has even taken the floor in a Lakers uniform. He hasn’t even had a chance to make an impression on the fan base with his play on the court in any capacity before being judged.

His decision to join the Lakers hasn’t damaged or belittled Bryant’s legacy in any way and won’t regardless of what James’ accomplishes with the team during his tenure. It is just a new chapter for the franchise with arguably the best player in the league joining the mix to hopefully lead them back to winning an NBA title.

These next four seasons could mark another era in Lakers’ history that could be an exciting chapter where much success if had that adds to its illustrious history.