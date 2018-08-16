Josh Jackson perfectly jumps route, picks off first pass for TD (VIDEO)

The Packers got great value in selecting cornerback Josh Jackson with the 45th overall pick in this year’s draft, and he should be a major part of their now-rebuilt secondary in the years to come.

Jackson stands six-foot one, and is a physical corner who can cover, and he’s also opportunistic, with the potential to create game-changing plays, in the form of turnovers.

He showed that in the third quarter of Thursday’s preseason game against the Steelers, when he picked off a pass intended for Damoun Patterson and returned it 22 yards for the touchdown. Check out how he baited Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs into throwing the ball, then perfectly jumped the route and took it to the house.

Josh Jackson is a PLAYMAKER. pic.twitter.com/SVdU9XiWz4 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) August 17, 2018

It was Jackson’s first interception as a member of the Packers, and we believe there will be plenty more to come.