JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls Packers with Lambeau Leap (Video)

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made a nice catch to tie Thursday’s preseason game against the Packers up at 14, and he let his opponents know about it afterward.

Smith-Schuster took a page out of the Packers’ playbook to troll them, and it probably didn’t go over too well with the fans at Lambeau Field.

The Steelers receiver caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph in the first quarter of the game, and he then celebrated by finding one of the few Steelers fans in the end zone, then doing a Lambeau Leap.

Of course @TeamJuJu did a Lambeau Leap against the Packers 😂 pic.twitter.com/fYDeI2O2v2 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 17, 2018

Smith-Schuster should probably keep his head on a swivel for the remainder of the game after that sequence.