Nick Foles suffers injury in preseason debut

Having missed the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason opener to injury, reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles made his first appearance on an NFL field since winning the championship last February.

However, it was not the return the quarterback was hoping for as Foles completed 3-of-9 passes for just 44 yards while being sacked three times.

More importantly, Foles exited the game with what the Eagles are calling a shoulder strain.

Injury Update: QB Nick Foles (shoulder strain) is questionable to return.#PHIvsNE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 17, 2018

With Carson Wentz likely sitting the entire preseason after (and potentially the start of the season), this is the last thing Philadelphia wanted to see happen.

Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles under center.