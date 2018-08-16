Odell Beckham Jr. believes contract situation will ‘work itself out’

Odell Beckham Jr. remains confident that a long-term extension with the New York Giants will “work itself out” despite there not being much action on that front recently.

Beckham’s agent left New York a few weeks ago without a deal in place for the superstar wide receiver. The inability to reach an agreement on an extension reportedly stems from the two sides idea of his “true market value” being far apart.

Still, Beckham, who has exhibited a team-first attitude throughout the contract saga, is confident about the situation.

“I definitely think it’s gonna work itself out,” Beckham said Thursday following the final of three joint practices with the Detroit Lions, via the New York Post.

“You know, when is it gonna happen, you don’t know. That’s the business side that is new, is still new to me in a sense, it’s the first time I’ve ever had to deal with this or go through any of those things. I believe that it’s gonna work itself out. It’s a matter of time, just like anything in life, it’s timing.”

The Giants reportedly are said to be calculating Beckham’s value just under Sammy Watkins. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver signed a three-year, $48 million contract in March. The deal averages out to $16 million per season and includes a fully guaranteed $30 million along with a $21 million signing bonus.

Arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver, Beckham is looking for a more lucrative contract that would pay him around $20 million annually.

It is worth noting that Beckham has been adamant this offseason in making sure that the contract talks do not become a distraction to the team or his offseason development.

Despite the current impasse, the expectation remains that a deal will be reached between Beckham’s representation and the Giants ahead of the regular season, which arrives on Sept. 9 with a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.